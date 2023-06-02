Elks Lodge 1880 to host CASI sanctioned chili cookoff

The Elks are partnering with the local chili pod, for the annual Elks Chili cook-off on Saturday, June 17.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Planning on heading to Terlingua to compete in the International Championship Chili Cook Off? San Angelo Elk's Lodge is giving you another chance to earn the needed points.

The Elks are partnering with the local chili pod, for the annual Elks Chili cook-off on Saturday, June 17. All proceeds will help fund the summer camp for special needs children at Ottine, sponsored by the Texas Elks State Association.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. June 17 at the Elks Lodge, 2121 S. Chadbourne St. The cost is $18 for chili and $5 for beans. Beans will be judged at noon and may be cooked off-site. The chili must be cooked on-site and must be made from chili grind meat. Chili will be judged at 2 p.m.

The lodge will be holding a raffle immediately following the awards ceremony. The Elks are requesting cakes, pies and new items be donated for the live auction.