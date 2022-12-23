Elks Lodge to host Veterans Stand Down Jan. 20

The Elks are partnering with the Military Veteran Peer Network and West Texas VA to host the event aimed to help Concho Valley veterans find housing and resources.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Veterans Stand Down event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the VFW Hall, 125 S. Browning St.

The San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880 is partnering with Military Veteran Peer Network and the West Texas VA Healthcare System to host the event that is funded in part from an Elks National Foundation Spotlight Grant.

The Stand Down is for Concho Valley veterans experiencing a need for housing services and other local resource information. Cold weather items will be available to the veteran population.

There will be food, services and resources for veterans provided at the event. Veterans are asked to bring a copy of their DD 214, military ID card or VA ID card. If there are veterans who do not have any of these documents, they can visit with the group Jan. 20 for help in acquiring the needed documents.

Anyone who served in the United States Armed Forces can attend to find out what the VA is and what other community resources are available. Twenty organizations will be on site to help veterans.

If you know of a veteran that does not have permanent housing, please let them know about this event.