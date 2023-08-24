Endangered baby bird hatches at San Antonio Zoo

"We are thrilled about the arrival of this secretary bird chick."

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo announced the successful hatching of an endangered secretary bird this afternoon, according to a press release.

The release says the hatching is a significant event that marks the first birth of a secretary bird in over 15 years at the San Antonio Zoo.

The bird is named for their black feathers on top of their heads resembling quill pens and are native to habitats around Africa, according to the zoo.

The parents of the newly hatched secretary bird have been together for five years forming a strong bond that resulted in successful breeding, according to the release.

"We are thrilled about the arrival of this secretary bird chick," said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. "It serves as a testament to the dedication and expertise of our animal care team. We hope that this successful hatch will raise awareness about the critical conservation work being done to protect these magnificent birds and their natural habitats."

The San Antonio Zoo is inviting all visitors and the community to stay updated on the chick's progress by following them on social media.