EnPleinAirTEXAS block party celebrates 10 years of live art in San Angelo

The free event is June 23 at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts Oakes Street galleries.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — From wide landscapes with ranches and cattle to a quaint downtown filled with shops and restaurants, San Angelo offers artistic inspiration in a variety of ways.

From 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 23, artwork inspired largely by West Texas will be on display at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts Oakes Street galleries, 427 S. Oakes St. and 417 S. Oakes St., during a Block Party celebration.

The event will include art, music and refreshments in honor of the 10th anniversary of EnPleinAirTEXAS, a localized museum fundraiser featuring 30-35 painters from across the United States.

"We started ours with the vision of it being one of the best in the country," event founder and coach Barbara Rallo said.

Roughly translated, PleinAir refers to the French term for painting in the outdoors, where artists spend hours working on pieces based on their surroundings downtown, by the river, etc.

Rallo was inspired by one of these events in Maryland and she decided to bring it to Texas a few years later.

Now in 2023, she believes San Angelo's showcase is one of the top five in the U.S.

"I think this year was our biggest year as far as applications," Rallo said. "We had artists from 30 states and three countries apply to get in."

The selected artists are chosen by a juror and then winning pieces are awarded by a judge.

This year's event is set for Oct. 20-28 where artists will have the chance to live with ranchers then paint at the International Water Lily Garden and across from Concho Avenue near the North Concho River.

Artists can draw inspiration from the city, the river, animals, plants, people and more for a chance to be awarded a monetary prize.

"When they're painting in town, then you can go up and watch them and watch it happen before your eyes," Rallo said.

Rallo hopes EnPleinAirTEXAS helps keep West Texas' present and past alive.

"For San Angelo, it is documenting our history, moments in our history, the beautiful land out here in West Texas," she said. "It's just a wonderful thing for our city."