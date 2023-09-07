ERCOT issues conservation appeal for Thursday evening

An appeal was also issued Wednesday and it was the first time an "Energy Emergency Alert 2" had been issued since the 2021 winter storm.

ERCOT says operating reserves are expected to be low into the evening hours. Additionally, it is requesting all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

Thursday's conservation appeal does not indicate ERCOT is experiencing emergency conditions at the time. Current forecasts show a potential for low reserves Thursday evening. ERCOT says it will continue to closely monitor conditions throughout the day and will keep the public informed.

Similar conditions are expected Friday, as well.

Consumers are encouraged to continue to use additional tools to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use, and bringing more generation online sooner. ERCOT is also working with out-of-state independent system operators and market participants to obtain additional power generation capacity.

Conservation is a widely-used industry tool that can help lower demand for a specific period of peak demand time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours.

Energy-saving tips can be found on the TXANS webpage at ercot.com/txans.

Anyone with an outage currently is experiencing a local issue, it is not related to overall grid reliability. ERCOT advises those consumers to check with local electric providers for more information.

Real-time and extended conditions can be monitored at ercot.com.