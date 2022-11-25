Estimated $10,000 in damages following Abilene residential structure fire

The fire happened at approximately 9 a.m. Nov. 26.

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene residential structure fire Nov. 26 resulted in an estimated $10,000 in damages, according to the Abilene Fire Department.

At approximately 9 a.m., AFD arrived at a residence on the 1300 block of Pecan St. where they saw smoke coming from the building.

The fire was soon put out and there were two residents who remained unharmed and were examined by the American Red Cross on site.

However, the fire still caused significant damage to the inside of the structure.