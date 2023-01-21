UPDATE: SFA football player, ex-SFA baseball player die following crash

SFA head football coach Colby Carthel says the crash involved a semi.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A former Stephen F. Austin State University (SFA) baseball player and a current football player died following a crash Friday afternoon.

According to SFA, Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were identified as the students involved in a vehicle accident just north of Corrigan. SFA head football coach Colby Carthel says the crash involved a semi.

Prayers needed for one of our own, Graylan Spring, a freshman WR for @SFA_Football. He was involved in a terrible accident yesterday, involving a semi. He is now fighting for his life and needs all of our prayers! Please pray for him, his family, and his entire medical team…🙏 pic.twitter.com/x5QNB3YAMx — Colby Carthel (@CoachCarthel) January 21, 2023

McAfoose was was pronounced dead on Friday. Spring's mother took to Facebook on Sunday and announced he had passed away Saturday night after being taken to a Houston-area hospital in critical condition.

"Micah was formerly a member of the SFA baseball team, and Graylan is a member of the SFA football team," SFA said in a statement. "Our entire community is deeply saddened by Micah’s death and Graylan’s injuries. Counselors are available for students at The Health and Wellness Hub for emergency walk-ins, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday."

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help McAfoose's family with final expenses. Click here to donate.

Spring's mother said in lieu of flowers, they also set up a GoFundMe to create a scholarship fund for SFA students in her son's name