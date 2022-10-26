Families of Uvalde shooting victims expected to testify at Public Safety Comission meeting

The Public Safety Commission will be holding a meeting Thursday morning at 9 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Families of the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting are expected to testify.

The Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw is expected to provide an update on Uvalde.

Brett Cross, the father of Uziyah Garcia, posted on Twitter saying he will be at the meeting.

He says it’s the first time he will be face to face with the director of DPS.

In addition to Uvalde families testifying, State Senator Roland Gutierrez is expected to speak.

Gutierrez represents Uvalde, and he has sued DPS to get more information released about what happened the day of the shooting.

The public safety commission oversees DPS.

Thursday morning’s agenda also shows the commission will discuss modifying the DPS organizational structure. That includes employment, discipline or dismissal of members of the department or commission management team.

DPS has been criticized for their response to the shooting in which 91 of their officers responded.

We know seven are currently under investigation.

Recently we learned a DPS sergeant was fired.

The meeting is set to happen at 9 a.m. Thursday morning in Austin.

You can stream the meeting on YouTube.

We’ll also have updates here on KENS 5 and kens5.com.

