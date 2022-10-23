x
FBI: Person in custody following hours-long 'barricade situation' at Fort Belvoir in Virginia

The situation was resolved, and a person was taken into custody just before 3 p.m., the agency said. The FBI WFO is providing victim assistance services.

FORT BELVOIR, Va. — A person is in custody after FBI and other law enforcement officials responded to a barricade situation at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County Sunday, authorities said.

According to officials, Fort Belvoir law enforcement officials and the FBI Washington Field Office’s (WFO) National Capital Response Squad, as well as local police responded to an ongoing barricade situation around 8 a.m. 

WUSA9 witnessed military police and a military SWAT vehicle in the area. 

Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is the lead investigative agency.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom. 

