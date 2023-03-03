Feb. 27-March 5 is National Eating Disorder Awareness Week. Here's what you should know.

Shades of Hope Treatment Center executive director Camela Balcomb shares facts and advice.

BUFFALO GAP, Texas — Individuals who suffer with an eating disorder are approximately 6% more likely to die at a young age than the general population.

This statistic comes from Camela Balcomb, the executive director at Shades of Hope Treatment Center in Buffalo Gap, Texas.

This year, the week of Feb. 27- March 5 is being commemorated as "National Eating Disorder Awareness Week," a topic Balcomb has been passionate about for the past 26 years in her profession.

"What we treat, really, you intervene on the behaviors, whether it's an issue with food, an issue with drugs, an issue with alcohol, you intervene on that," Balcomb said.

Shades of Hope helps those battling eating disorders including anorexia nervosa, binge eating disorder and bulimia, as well as alcohol and drug addictions which often occur as a comorbidity.

According to Balcomb, people with ED's often attempt to block out negative emotions by engaging in addictive behaviors such as undereating, overeating, purging, using laxatives or compulsively exercising.

To better handle these internal issues, it can be beneficial to determine the root of the problem.

For some, this might mean dealing with past traumas like bullying or sexual assault and for others, it might involve a history of alcoholism in their families.

"How do you deal with your thoughts and the things life throws at you in the best, healthiest way you can? That, to us, is what it's all about," Balcomb said.

There are also a number of risk factors to be aware of, including going to the bathroom directly following a meal, playing with food and having a general preoccupation with nutrition.

For some sufferers, an intervention can help them make the final decision to go to recovery but in the end, it has to be up to the individual.

"What it comes down to is the climb," Balcomb said.

"A parent can't fix it, a loved one can't fix it. They have to be able to make the decision and have the choice to change themselves," she added.

After all, by reaching out to someone who is struggling, not only their life can be changed for the better, but everyone around them, as well.