Fire at converted storage shed causes damage to home, Abilene FD says

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ABILENE, Texas — A fire that started in a converted storage shed on Grape Street spread to the main residence and caused an estimated $30,000 in damages.

The Abilene Fire Department responded to the fire Monday afternoon in the 1700 block of Grape Street. Crews arrived to find a small storage shed that was converted into a living space fully involved with fire in the backyard of the main home.

Because of the amount of fire and close proximity, the fire spread to the main house causing extensive damage to the back of the home.

There were two people in the small apartment building and three in the main structure, the AFD said. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupants. No injuries were reported.