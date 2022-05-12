Fire breaks out at Avery Ranch Golf Club cart barn

Officials said around 80 carts were inside.

AUSTIN, Texas — An early-morning fire reportedly tore through the golf barn at the Avery Ranch Golf Club, according to the Austin Fire Department.

The AFD said it was reported that 80 carts were inside the barn at the time of the fire. Officials first reported the fire around 6 a.m. on Monday.

Responding firefighters said three additional units were eventually called to the scene to assist. Cedar Park and Round Rock crews were among those assisting.

3 additional units called to scene for relief. Still a 1 Alarm assignment. Fire remains defensive with building collapse. Cedar Park and Round Rock assisting AFD via our Automatic Aid agreement. Fire is under control. pic.twitter.com/52rEJYzM6y — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) December 5, 2022

The AFD said the building collapsed as a result of the fire.

No further information was immediately available.