Fire causes $30K in damages to garage apartment in Abilene

Abilene Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the apartment.

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Mulberry Street late Wednesday night.

Crews arrived to find a two-story garage apartment in the backyard of the home fully-involved with fire. They attacked the fire from a defensive position because of the heavy fire involvement.

The fire was brought under control without damage to any other structures. No one was in the apartment at the time of the fire.