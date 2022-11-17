x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fire causes an estimated $50K in damages to Abilene home

The AFD's investigation determined the fire to be caused by a heat lamp on the back porch.
Credit: Abilene Fire Department

A fire at a home in the 5000 block of Big Sky Drive in Abilene Thursday caused an estimated $50,000 in damages, the Abilene Fire Department said.

At approximately 1 p.m. Thursday, the AFD was dispatched to the fire. Crews arrived and found heavy smoke coming from the home. A second alarm was called by command to provide more firefighters at the scene.

An attack was made to the upper story of the home and crews were able to extinguish the fire with minimal damage to the main structure of the home.

There was no one home at the time of the fire. The AFD's investigation determined the fire to be caused by a heat lamp on the back porch.

🚨Structure Fire 5000 block of Big Sky Drive🚨 On November 17, 2022 at approximately 1:00 p.m. the Abilene Fire Department...

Posted by Abilene Fire Department on Thursday, November 17, 2022

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

FOX West Texas Sports, November 16, 2022.

Before You Leave, Check This Out