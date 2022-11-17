Fire causes an estimated $50K in damages to Abilene home

The AFD's investigation determined the fire to be caused by a heat lamp on the back porch.

A fire at a home in the 5000 block of Big Sky Drive in Abilene Thursday caused an estimated $50,000 in damages, the Abilene Fire Department said.

At approximately 1 p.m. Thursday, the AFD was dispatched to the fire. Crews arrived and found heavy smoke coming from the home. A second alarm was called by command to provide more firefighters at the scene.

An attack was made to the upper story of the home and crews were able to extinguish the fire with minimal damage to the main structure of the home.

There was no one home at the time of the fire. The AFD's investigation determined the fire to be caused by a heat lamp on the back porch.