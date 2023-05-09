Fire causes tower to collapse at BASF TotalEnergies Petrochemicals refinery in Port Arthur

No one was injured and all employees have been accounted for, according to BASF.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Employees at BASF TotalEnergies Petrochemicals in Port Arthur were evacuated Tuesday following a fire and the collapse of a tower at the refinery.

No one was injured and all employees have been accounted for according to a news release from Shelly Vitanza of BASF.

A fire broke out Tuesday at about 10:45 a.m. in the pyrolysis gasoline unit at the refinery according to Vitanza.

Just over an hour later, at 11:55 a.m., the pyrolysis tower collapsed.

Following the collapse of the tower all employees who were not directly involved in dealing with the fire and tower collapse were evacuated according to Vitanza. The evacuation happened at about 12:20 p.m.

AMF Materials and Services next door also had to evacuate according to the owner Jesse Erwin.

"We tried to get the doors down as quick as possible and get out of there. I told them all, let's take a two to three hour lunch and see what comes of this before we come back and get back in the middle of it," Erwin told 12News.

For Erwin, the fire reminded him of the TPC explosion in 2019.

"We're pretty jumpy after TPC. When you see any refinery evacuating, especially one right here on top of us, it's pretty worrisome," said Erwin.

The fire was contained by 1:30 p.m. according to Vitanza.

A ladder truck from the Port Arthur Fire Department with a crew of three firefighters responded to the fire at about 11:15 a.m. according to Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson.

The Port Arthur firefighters responded as part of a mutual aid agreement for this type of incident Benson said.

The company is investigating the cause of the fire and subsequent tower collapse.

"BASF regards protection of health, safety and the environment as our most important responsibility. We care about our employees and we care about our communities. We are committed to operating facilities in a safe and environmentally responsible fashion," according to the news release.

The unit is a joint venture of BASF and Total Energies.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.