New Year joy as first 2023 babies born in the Houston area

HOUSTON — Not long after people ran in the New Year, the first baby born in 2023 in the Houston area was welcomed at Woman’s Hospital of Texas.

Baby Adam was welcomed into the world at 12:28 a.m. The little guy could not wait to get the New Year started as he arrived a few days before his original due date of Jan. 12.

Baby Adam delivered weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

This was the first time for Dr. Maurizio Maccato to deliver the first baby of the New Year in his 33-year career, according to the hospital.

Check back as we get more announcements as they come in.