First lady Jill Biden to talk economy, job growth in Mesa after attending Super Bowl

The first lady will be in Mesa Monday to talk about building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning.

PHOENIX — First lady Jill Biden will be in the Valley on Sunday to cheer on her Philadelphia Eagles in their game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

After the Big Game, Jill Biden will be in Mesa on Monday, Feb. 13, to talk about the economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning.

The first lady's visit comes on the heels of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

In his speech, the president exhorted Congress to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he aimed to reassure a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions.

He also joked about the first lady attending the Super Bowl saying, "By the way, Mr. Chief Justice, I may need a court order," the president said before delivering his remarks. "She gets to go to the game ... next week. I have to stay home. Got to work something out here."

White House officials said after the first lady's trip to the Valley, she would head to Valparaiso, Indiana.

