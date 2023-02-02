Meritorious awards given to San Angelo Police officers for 2022 bravery, heroism

The officers were nominated by their coworkers as recognition for various acts of bravery.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Every year, police officers are put in unique situations where they might have to risk their lives to help citizens in their communities.

In 2022, five members of the San Angelo Police Department did just that and they are now being recognized with Meritorious Awards for lifesaving.

The first two recipients were Officers Pedro Rodriguez and Jacob Anderson, who helped evacuate residents at an apartment complex fire.

The next recipient was Officer Philip Jensen, who performed CPR on a citizen until the San Angelo Fire Department arrived on scene.

Finally, Officers Steven Martinez and Zach Villareal were able to help a citizen during a mental health emergency, landing them an award, as well.

Each award winner was suggested by their coworkers at first and eventually, the "Meritorious Review Board" submitted the final names to the Chief of Police, who made the final decision.