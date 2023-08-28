Fix West Texas pulls dog from Midland Animal Services

The dog had a chemical burn caused by a treatment given to the dog before its time at Midland Animal Services.

MIDLAND, Texas — According to a press release from the City of Midland, a dog was brought in as a stray to Midland Animal Services on Wednesday August 16th. During the intake process, the dog's description was noted as normal. The dog was vaccinated and protocol medications were administered.

On Thursday August 24th, an Animal Services Officer reported that the dog had some scabbing areas along the spine. An evaluation with a veterinarian was requested and was performed the next day.

It was determined the scabbing was a chemical burn caused by an over-the-counter topical flea treatment that had been applied before the dog's time at Midland Animal Services. The area was debrided and cleansed with surgical scrub and antibiotic spray applied. Ongoing monitoring and care were recommended to staff.