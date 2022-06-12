Police are still looking for the suspect who stole an "undisclosed amount of money" from the victim.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot trying to protect his food truck after police say another man robbed him at gunpoint early Tuesday morning just north of downtown.

It happened on West Rector near North Star Mall just before 12:30 a.m.

Police were called to the location for reports of a shooting in progress.

It started when the suspect pulled the gun on the food truck operator, demanded money, and walked away with the cash. The food truck operator tried to run after the suspect, but he turned around and shot at him, hitting him once.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, a man in his 30s, with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police are still looking for the suspect who stole an "undisclosed amount of money" from the victim.

Officials believe the suspect may have had a get-away car waiting for him because he fled from the scene rather quickly.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received.

