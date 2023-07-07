Former ACU Wildcat football player dies at 24

Abilene Wylie High School graduate and former ACU Wildcat Kade Parmelly, 24, who battled leukemia, died July 7.

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Christian University announced Monday that former Wildcat football standout Kade Parmelly has died at the age of 24.

Parmelly, who inspired teammates and classmates with his battle with leukemia, died July 7, ACU said in a press release.

He played four seasons at ACU before transferring to Duke for his COVID season.While at ACU, he was a CoSIDA Academic All-District 7, Second Team Southland Conference All-Preseason, Southland Conference All-Academic and Southland Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll honoree.

He played in every game throughout his career at ACU.

A 2017 graduate of Abilene Wylie High School, Parmelly helped Wylie to the Class 4A Division I state championship game and was an Honorable Mention Class 4A all-state selection and first-team all-district, all-area and Abilene Reporter-News All-Big Country Super Team honoree. He also was a second-team Academic All-State selection and a member of the National Honor Society.

A memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Beltway Park Church, south campus, 4009 Beltway South.