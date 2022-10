The vintage game is free to attend.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — To celebrate the baseball playoff season, Fort Concho National Historic Landmark will host a public vintage baseball game at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on the parade ground near the Barracks 1 Visitor Center, 630 S. Oakes St.

The free program will begin with a coffee-and-donuts social at 9:30 a.m. Come learn how to play the national pastime as was done 150 years ago.