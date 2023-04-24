Fort hood identifies two persons of interest following laundry room fire and vandalism

Over the weekend a fire was started in a Fort Hood laundry room.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood has identified two persons of interest following a laundry room fire and vandalism to walls and windows that occurred on Saturday, April 22.

According to the Fort Hood Fire Department, crews had to force their way into a laundry room after an alarm was triggered around 1 a.m.

The department says two fires were found located in a washer and dryer, both were put out with minimal structural damage and everyone was evacuated safely.

According to military police officers, during a walkthrough of the building, vandalized portions of the walls and windows were discovered with fresh paint. The fire is believed to have been started intentionally, police say.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division is now investigating this incident as a presumed arson. CID special agents have collected evidence and multiple witnesses, leading them to two unidentified persons of interest.

Fort Hood officials say there is no ongoing threat to anyone at the Army post.

There is currently no other information available at this time

