Fort Stockton Municipal Court to hold holiday warrant special

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — The Fort Stockton Municipal Court is providing people with active warrants a holiday special.

People will get $50 off their warrants if they stop by the court and bring in a complete Thanksgiving meal kit. The kit must have 10 items in it and can include canned corn, green beans, yams or boxed foods.

The meal kits will be distributed to local community centers and the people who donated will be placed on a payment plan and your warrant will be placed on temporary hold.