Forty-seven new students inducted into Angelo State honor society

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Forty-seven Angelo State University students were inducted into the chapter of the Phi Kappa Phi national honor society during a special spring 2023 initiation ceremony in the Houston Harte University Center.

PKP is the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for students in all academic disciplines. Invitations to join are extended to juniors in the top 7.5% of their class and to seniors and graduate students in the top 10% of their class.

ASU's spring 2023 PKP inductees by hometown and major are:

San Angelo: Abigail Cook, business administration; Ashley Harper, student development and leadership in higher education; Jarrett Hill, business/healthcare administration; Shelby McIntyre, nursing; Courtnee Peterson, social work; Cie Avel Rangel, political science; Ashleigh Robles, professional school counseling; and Anna Rodriguez, biology

PKP is considered one of the nation's most prestigious academic honorary societies along with Phi Beta Kappa, which recognizes majors in the arts and sciences, and Sigma Xi, which honors majors in the sciences.