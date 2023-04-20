Forty-seven new students inducted into Angelo State honor society

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Forty-seven Angelo State University students were inducted into the chapter of the Phi Kappa Phi national honor society during a special spring 2023 initiation ceremony in the Houston Harte University Center.
PKP is the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for students in all academic disciplines. Invitations to join are extended to juniors in the top 7.5% of their class and to seniors and graduate students in the top 10% of their class.
ASU's spring 2023 PKP inductees by hometown and major are:
- San Angelo: Abigail Cook, business administration; Ashley Harper, student development and leadership in higher education; Jarrett Hill, business/healthcare administration; Shelby McIntyre, nursing; Courtnee Peterson, social work; Cie Avel Rangel, political science; Ashleigh Robles, professional school counseling; and Anna Rodriguez, biology
- Aledo: Bethany McKeever, professional school counseling
- Angleton: Jennifer Roberts, student development and leadership in higher education
- Ballinger: Jessicca Cason, business administration
- Belleville, Ill.: Jack Kelley, global security studies
- Belton: Laramie Len Ratto, nursing
- Brownwood: Crystal Norris, educational leadership
- Carlsbad: Kirstyn Greebon, health science professions
- Carrollton: Monica Jeanette Cantrell Terneus, professional school counseling; and Christine Seungmin Chun, business administration
- Christoval: Kathryne Kelly, social work
- Clarendon: Minde Hollar Ivy, professional school counseling
- Coleman, Mich.: Avery Thomas Dull, industrial/organizational psychology
- Colorado City: Thomasa Francisca Alvarez, administrative leadership
- Crossroads: Katy Michelle Roberts, professional school counseling
- Del Rio: Karla Roman, professional school counseling
- El Paso: Iris Castro-Moya, administrative leadership; and Daisy Castaneda, homeland security
- Fort Worth: Edith Armour, applied psychology; and Mindy Pospech, professional school counseling
- Georgetown: Katherine Morales, student development and leadership in higher education
- Hermleigh: Kami Digby-Smith, animal science/food science
- Junction: Renee Braswell, professional school counseling
- Killeen: William Porter, administrative leadership
- La Vernia: Leonor Wright, administrative leadership
- Longview: Katherine Fields, theatre
- Los Angeles, Calif.: Tyler Castleman, global security studies
- Midland: Krista Epley, physical therapy
- Miles: Katelynn Graves, biology
- Mountain Home, Ark.: Matthew John Thelen, health science professions/psychology
- Murphy: Rolando Rios, professional school counseling
- New Braunfels: Crystal De Leon Bushman, professional school counseling
- Priddy: Trixie Hodges, interdisciplinary studies
- San Antonio: Hollis Grace Haby, counseling psychology
- San Saba: Sarah McDowell, school superintendent certification
- Sanderson: Micaela Fuentez, professional school counseling
- Texas City: Madalyn Moriarty, professional school counseling
- Tyler: Jennifer Bell-Matthews, mental health and wellness counseling
- Weatherford: Holley Rider, student development and leadership in higher education.
- Moscow, Russia: Alexandra Vishnevskaya, mechanical engineering
PKP is considered one of the nation's most prestigious academic honorary societies along with Phi Beta Kappa, which recognizes majors in the arts and sciences, and Sigma Xi, which honors majors in the sciences.
Dr. Tia Agan, associate professor of curriculum and instruction, is ASU's PKP chapter president. The student vice president is Ricardo Benitez of Palestine.