Four children inside mother's car when unknown suspect shot at her on Sam Rayburn Tollway in Allen

Allen police are investigating. The mom and the children -- the youngest being 3 months old -- are all OK.

ALLEN, Texas — Investigators with the Allen Police Department are looking into a report from a Texas mother who said someone shot at her twice while traveling with her four children on the Sam Rayburn Tollway on Saturday night, shattering some windows in her car.

The mother, 25-year-old Brittany Anne, said the shooting happened near Alma Drive between 8-9 p.m.

The mother told WFAA she was traveling to her home nearly two hours outside the metro when the shooting happened.

She told WFAA she was visiting family in Bedford.

Anne said she was driving when she noticed another vehicle, a gray SUV, pulling up next to her car.

The mother told WFAA she had no idea why she was targeted, saying she doesn't think she did anything on the highway to spark the shooting.

"I was in my lane minding my own business, and I noticed that he was slowly creeping up beside my car," Anne said. "I saw him rolling down his window, and he started pulling down what looked like a ski mask over his face. Then I started hearing gunshots, and my window shattered and started flying all over the kids."

"They were crying. Screaming."

Anne said she pulled into a gas station to call 911 and check on her kids. All of them were OK except for her five-year-old, who Anne said suffered a ruptured ear drum.

The youngest in the car was 3 months old, Anne said. The mother's biggest concern is that this might be a random act of violence.

"I feel like this person was just out to cause problems with somebody," Anne said. "If it happens to me, it could happen to someone else."

Investigators with the Allen Police Department didn't provide a comment to WFAA when asked about what happened.

An official at the department only confirmed that what happened is an ongoing investigation and an open case.

Anne is asking the public to help the department with tips.