Four new deputies sworn in to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — Tom Green County has four new deputies to serve the community.

The four were sworn in to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office by Senior District Judge Barbara Walther in a ceremony Wednesday morning at the Edd B. Keyes Building.

The new deputies are Todd Deere, Jake Richardson, Billy Cortez and Brandon Lange, all graduates of the Concho Valley Regional Law Enforcement Academy.

In addition to the swearing in ceremony, recent promotions within the department were recognized and are as follows:

Corrections Officer Doug Clark was promoted to corrections corporal and will serve as the inmate programs coordinator.

Deputy Weston Crabtree was promoted to mental health corporal.

Deputy Rosie Soto was promoted to mental health sergeant.