Circle K offering free coffee starting September 25

Circle K is offering customers and caffeine addicts free coffee for one whole week.

SAN ANTONIO — Mark you calendars! Circle K will be giving customers and caffeine addicts one free cup of coffee in any size, starting Monday.

You can redeem your free cup of coffee between September 25 and October 2 by using the Circle K app.

According to Circle K officials, their coffee is brewed in state-of-the-art machines and made from sustainably sourced coffee beans including the Circle K House Blend and the 100% Columbian Dark. The Columbian brew was awarded the Superior Taste Award by the International Taste Institute and received a bronze medal at the 2023 Golden Bean World Series.

This offer will be available at 7,000 participating Circle K stores. To check if your store is offering this amazing deal use the store locator available on the app.

