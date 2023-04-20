Free fireworks show planned after Angelo State weekend baseball games

Residents in the surrounding area may hear loud popping and blasts as the fireworks commence.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's No. 1 Rams baseball team will host its final home series of the regular season Friday through Sunday, April 21-23, highlighted by a free fireworks show following the game Friday evening at ASU's Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium.

Friday, April 21:

6:30 p.m. - No. 1 Rams vs. No. 8 St. Edward's

- No. 1 Rams vs. No. 8 St. Edward's Following the baseball game - Free fireworks show

Saturday, April 22:

4 p.m. - No. 1 Rams vs. No. 8 St. Edward's (double-header)

Sunday, April 23:

1 p.m. - No. 1 Rams vs. No. 8 St. Edward's

Friday's game will end at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Residents in the surrounding area may hear loud popping and blasts as the fireworks commence. For concerns during the event, the public is advised to contact the ASU Police Department at 325-942-2071.

Those attending the baseball games are reminded of the clear bag policy at ASU venues. Fans who can't make it to the games can still follow all the live action on the Angelo All Access digital streaming service. See more details at angelo.edu/all-access.