Free haircuts, hygiene kits, clothes and more available to San Angelo's homeless community

The Concho Valley Community Action Agency is hosting 'Homeless Navigation Day' Nov. 21.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Approximately 150-200 people in San Angelo are currently part of the homeless population.

With these numbers in mind, the Concho Valley Community Action Agency is hosting its monthly 'Homeless Navigation Day' event to offer services and supplies to those who might need them.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 21 at Concho Valley Transit Annex, 510 N. Chadbourne St., and 10 local agencies, including La Esperanza, West Texas Counseling and Guidance, MHMR San Angelo, Open Arms and Goodwill, will be providing various services.

"Each organization is providing direct services to homeless neighbors that come in," CVCAA executive director, Mike Burnett, said.

Typically, approximately 40 homeless individuals will attend and this month, services include free haircuts, check-ups with doctors, assistance with Social Security card information and more.

"A lot of times, folks just feel like their humanity has been stripped from them because they're living out on the streets," Burnett said. "So we're trying to meet them where they're at, bring them in and kind of get them moving closer to being housed."

CVCAA has set up a Rapid Rehousing Program, but it is impossible to utilize these services without a Social Security card. Many homeless individuals no longer have their card information but they can receive assistance to obtain new ones.

The organization also offers free hotel rooms to those in need whenever the weather is extremely hot or cold. Currently, there are more than 70 individuals using this temporary placement.

With the holidays rapidly approaching, it can also be challenging for families to make decisions on where to spend their money.

Burnett said for some people, the choice might have to be made between buying a Thanksgiving turkey or paying the bills or rent.

He hopes the 'Homeless Navigation Day' program helps provide opportunities to those who are struggling so they can attain the goal of the "American Dream."

"The role of community action across the country is to help provide assistance to low income people, to be an advocate for them," Burnett said. "We try to do things with them in mind...what are their needs."