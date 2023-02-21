Free one-day trumpet master class at Angelo State University

A member of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will be heading the class at 4 p.m. Feb. 27.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — As a 7-year old child, Elmer Churampi was already performing the trumpet with the National Youth Orchestra of Peru in his home country.

Now as an adult, Churampi is a member of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and at 4 p.m. Feb. 27, he will be leading a free trumpet master class at Angelo State University.

Participants of every age are encouraged to attend this event in Eldon Black Recital Hall, 2602 Dena Drive to see the New England Conservatory graduate at work.

Before joining the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Churampi previously performed with the National Symphony of Peru (as a child), the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra and the Chicago Symphony.

His skills will be demonstrated on the 27 with multiple presentations as well as a small performance.