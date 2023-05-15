Free robotics camps for middle school students set for the summer at Angelo State

Participants will learn to build and program robots using the LEGO Mindstorms hardware/software platform.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's Department of Teacher Education is hosting its free "Camp Code" Robotics Camps for local and area middle school students this summer on campus.

Each five-day, non-residential camp is open to students who will be entering sixth, seventh or eighth grade in the fall. Participants will learn to build and program robots using the LEGO Mindstorms hardware/software platform.

The camps are all beginner camps this year and will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day on the following dates:

July 17-21 (full)

July 24-28

July 31 - Aug. 4

All the available places in the July 17-21 camp have been filled - but there are still openings for the second and third camps.

All the camps are free to all participants - and T-shirts and lunches will be provided. Applications for the camps are available at angelo.edu/camp-code.

Along with coding and robotics instruction, the camps will also feature sessions on team building, information on opportunities to join groups or organizations focused on coding activities and information on careers in coding, robotics and technology.