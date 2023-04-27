From food truck to restaurant: The Pit BBQ opens dining room in San Angelo

This week's Food Truck Friday showcases smoked brisket, pulled pork, chicken and more.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — After seven years of serving brisket, pulled pork, chicken and more from a food truck, The Pit BBQ in San Angelo has officially opened its doors as a fully-functional restaurant location.

At 10:30 a.m. April 27, owner Jesse Sanchez and his crew of employees officially served their first customers as the parking lot began to fill up.

"Everybody's been waiting so they've seen us grow, they've seen us come from just barely starting off in a parking lot to this, so everybody's ready and it just feels good seeing everybody so happy," Sanchez said.

In preparation for opening day, Sanchez had to almost entirely remodel his building with plumbing, sewage and more.

He has also been adding new items to the menu including wings, prime rib, loaded french fries, green beans and mac and cheese.

Customers enter the restaurant and wait in a cafeteria-style line while being served meals reminiscent of Austin barbecue on silver serving trays.

"The concept that we're doing is kind of a little bit different from the traditional barbecue which is a rustic look," Sanchez said. "I've changed it up a tad bit, I have a little bit of rustic but it's kind of the warehouse friendly environment, just wanna make it fun, something that stands out in San Angelo."

Sanchez said opening day went smoother than expected and going forward, he plans to add live music to the patio space as well as a license to sell beer.

He also hopes to include an option for online ordering, where customers can sit outside near the old food truck while waiting for their meals to be ready.

"I just wanna put San Angelo on the barbcue map," Sanchez said.

The Pit BBQ will be open from 10:30 a.m.- 9 p.m., seven days a week at 2330 Sherwood Way.