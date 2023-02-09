From Germany to West Texas: Drei Bruders food truck brings sausage, sauerkraut to San Angelo

Drei Bruders, translated as "Three Brothers" in English, is the focus of this week's Food Truck Friday.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Brett Rasberry grew up surrounded by his twin brother, older brother, parents and an abundance of homemade sausage.

For much of his life, Rasberry's family would cook the classic German meal from their kitchen in San Angelo, until 2014 when they made the decision to open up a food truck: Drei Bruders Rasberry's Fresh Pork Sausage LLC.

"We've been making sausage for our whole life, pretty much," Raspberry said.

The operation was named "Drei Bruders," which translates to "three brothers" in English, after the family's sons.

Originally, they wanted to sell their products out of grocery stores but decided to start with a food truck to ease into the process.

For 5-6 years, they would park the truck in various concert venues selling original, jalapeño and other flavors of sausage, as well.

Now in 2023, the German product can be found in grocery store across the state of Texas.

"So in San Angelo, we're actually in both H-E-B's, Market Street and the Food King Here," Rasberry said.

Their products can be found in H-E-B locations in Dallas, Lubbock, Abilene and other large cities, as well.

Breakfast sausage is a newer item menu item within the past 2-3 weeks and many customers will stop by in the early mornings for a quick meal.

However, the original sausage recipe goes beyond Rasberry's parents, who currently own the standalone location.

"My great grandmother came over here from Germany," Rasberry said. "She lived in Macon, Texas and that's where the recipe originated."

The family is always willing to make customer requests which might include a mixture of sweet and savory options. They have even been asked to make sausage with peanut butter and jelly.

"We try to listen to what people recommend and what they do with the sausage," Rasberry said.

"We try to make everything as homemade as possible," he added.

Menu options are also available for wholesale at their permanent location, 570 Smith Blvd.

They are open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. weekly.