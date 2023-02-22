From Kansas to Mexico: Arthur Stilwell's story comes to life in San Angelo

"Arthur Stilwell's Dream of Steam" returns to the Railway Museum of San Angelo this spring.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Arthur Stilwell is best known for building railroads across the western United States during his adult life in the early 1900s.

His influence can even be seen in San Angelo, where he was determined to create a railroad that traveled from Kansas through Texas and all the way into Mexico.

From March 23-25, a play titled "Arthur Stilwell's Dream of Steam" is returning to the Railway Museum of San Angelo, 703 S. Chadbourne Street to tell the story of the historic figure for the second year in a row.

Playwright and Railway Museum board of directors volunteer Linda Bond explains Stilwell's' impact in the Concho Valley and how his legacy lives on today.

"He was a big railroad man and he felt like he could help the farmers by getting a big, inexpensive route across America," she said.

The play itself focuses on the opening of the railway center as told by the mayor, Stilwell and his wife, and Chihuahua governor Pancho Villa.

"Once we start this kind of play, they'll [attendees] go from room to room with the different guides," Bond said.

"And even the guides are people who lived in 1910 in San Angelo," she added.

The play starts 7 p.m. March 23-25 and there is an afternoon performance 2:30 p.m. March 26.

In order to write the play, Bond spent a lot of time working on research thanks to books available in the museum.

She was inspired by Stilwell's ambition and his tenacity in following his goals, saying, "He was a man with a huge dream...and he didn't just dream dreams, he heard voices."

According to Bonds' research, Stilwell often listened to voices which told him where to go, which influenced his decision to build in San Angelo.

Bond also recently wrote a book called San Angelo and Arthur Stilwell's Dream of Steam, which is available in local bookstores and can also be found online.

What was once a functioning railway station now lives on through Stilwell's story and his ability to dream.

"Part of what I think is important is to recognize the dream that people have," Bond said. "...This is a man who said, 'I'm gonna do it,' and I admire that."