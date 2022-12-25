GAFB servicemembers treated to a "Home Away from Home" on Christmas Day

This is the seventh year the Elks have hosted the program. Other organizations, including the Lions Club, were on hand to help.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Throughout the year, the San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880 holds events for the community. Christmas Day is one of those times.

For the last seven years, the Elks have hosted a "Home Away from Home" program for Goodfellow Air Force Base soldiers, airmen, Marines and sailors who could not go home for Christmas.

Men and women serving in military were treated to a full homemade Christmas meal and festivities which include gifts donated by the community.

Elks Public Relations Chairman Harry Thomas said the event is something he and his fellow Elks look forward to each year. Trolley transportation to the event is provided each year by the Concho Valley Transit District, Thomas said.

After the meal and all the dessert they could eat, there were games and gift giveaways for the servicemembers in attendance. Everyone walks away from the event with at least one gift and a full belly every year.

At the event, 316th Training Squadron Commander Lt. Col. Erwin Mason spoke about Texas hospitality and the goodwill of the Elks before the meal. He said the relationship that the San Angelo community shares with GAFB is unlike any other place he's seen.

The Christmas event is only one of the events the Elks host throughout the year. The lodge hosts a free monthly breakfast for veterans and first responders, an annual veterans stand down and other events for the community.

For more information on events or to join the Elks, call 325-227-6920.