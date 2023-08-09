Galveston man dies from infection after eating oysters, health officials say

The health district said the man, who was between the ages of 30 and 40, had underlying health conditions that made him predisposed to the infection.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — The Galveston County Health District on Friday announced a man has died from a Vibrio vulnificus infection after eating raw oysters.

The health district said the man, who was between the ages of 30 and 40, had underlying health conditions that made him predisposed to the infection.

According to GCHD, vibrio bacterium naturally live in coastal waters. People can become infected with it by eating raw or undercooked shellfish, including oysters. It's also possible to become infected by having an open wound exposed to salty or brackish water.

"Vibrio infections are rare and usually occur in people who have underlying health conditions including such as liver disease, immunosuppression, or diabetes," the health district said.

GCHD cited unusually warm ocean temperatures for an increase in the number of vibrio infections in the nation. They said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention even issued an alert on Sept. 1 to "notify the public, laboratories, and public health department about the recent reports of fatal infection, including wound and foodborne infections."

Some signs and symptoms of the infection include diarrhea, stomach cramping, nausea, vomiting, fever, chills, cellulitis - a painful rash on the skin - and blistering lesions, according to GCHD.

If you experience these symptoms after eating undercooked or raw shellfish, including oysters, or after going into salty water, GCHD recommends you talk to your doctor.