Still the King: Here's how much it costs to see George Strait in Fort Worth

Strait is playing two nights in Cowtown. Both have astronomical prices.

FORT WORTH, Texas — It pays to be the King.

Or at least it costs plenty to see him.

While Taylor Swift fans couldn't even buy a ticket, no matter the cost, on Friday, fans of country legend George Strait at least had the option.

If you consider $350 per ticket an option.

That's how much tickets were starting on the secondary market, including on Stubhub, where the cheapest seats to Strait's Fort Worth shows were $344 and up.

On Ticketmaster - which has faced widespread criticism over how the Swift ticket sales have played out this week - tickets to see the King of Country were starting at $398.

None of this is a surprise.

Strait is playing two nights, Friday and Saturday, at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena, and he's kept appearances to a minimum since his farewell tour in 2014.

He played Austin's new Moody Center in April, and the Houston Livestock and Rodeo in March.

And Strait holds a special place at Dickies Arena. He was one of the first acts to play the new arena when it opened in November 2019. Back then, it was the same story: Astronomical ticket prices on the secondary market to see Strait, who at the time was playing his first Fort Worth show in more than three decades.

