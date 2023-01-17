Survivor of Texas plane crash that killed four Germantown church members is breathing on his own

Harvest Church in Germantown, Tennessee, has been posting updates on its lead pastor, who was severely injured Tuesday when the small plane crashed in Yoakum, Texas.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The only survivor of the a small plane crash in Texas that killed four members of a Germantown, Tennessee, church Tuesday is now breathing on his own.

In posts to Facebook Wednesday morning, Harvest Church said Kennon Vaughan, listed on the website as lead pastor, had to undergo surgery at a Texas hospital due to internal injuries. They said he is now breathing on his own and communicating through writing, and is expected to have more surgeries for "injuries to his abdomen."

Harvest Church posted news of the deaths of Bill Garner, Steve Tucker, Tyler Patterson, and Tyler Springer Tuesday. Garner is listed on the church’s website as Executive Pastor.

The plane crash happened near CR 462 and FM 318 in Yoakum, Texas. The Yoakum Municipal Airport is within a mile of the plane crash site. The church said the crash happened about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday as the plane with the five men onboard was on the way to Yoakum.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that it is investigating the crash. The NTSB said it involves a Piper PA-46-350P aircraft.

"The Piper PA-46-350P aircraft near Yoakum, Texas was scheduled to land in Lavaca County but crashed in an open field around 10:50 a.m. today," Texas DPS said. "Five occupants were inside the plane. Four died and one is in stable condition being treated at Citizens Medical in Victoria, Texas."

According to the FAA, the plane is registered to SCT Enterprises out of Germantown, which is owned and directed by Steven Tucker.