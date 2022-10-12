Minnesota family's Christmas morning tradition becomes game 'GiftTrails'

The game, which is based around Christmas mornings, can be played year-round to help teach kids about problem-solving and critical thinking.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A Christmas morning tradition for one Minnesota family can now be enjoyed by everyone, thanks to a game called "GiftTrails."

Mark Rustad invented the game after playing it with his own children when they were younger.

"Each year I would reinvent the game, deepen the challenge, and work to outsmart the kids as they worked to outsmart me back," Rustad said. "It was only upon my recent retirement that I found the time and space needed to bring this game to life."

In the game, parents can mix and match clues before sending kids on a hunt to solve puzzles and challenges until they reach a prize at the end of the trail.

"The game will build family traditions around gift-giving occasions, but also serve as a great tool to simply get the kids off the couch and off their screens," Rustad said. "Played all year round, the clues can deepen in challenge as the kids age."

GiftTrails is currently available in stores like Kowalski's, which is hosting demos on Dec. 10 at its Hennepin Avenue location (11 a.m.) and Excelsior location (2 p.m.). Other retailers include Games by James, The General Store, and Ficus & Fig. Find out more about the game on the GiftTrails website.

