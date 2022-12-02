Goodfellow Air Force Base celebrates holiday season with Christmas tree lighting

The tree was lit and Santa Claus made an appearance at this annual tradition.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Christmas trees have been an annual holiday tradition since 16th century Germany.

Now some 500 years later, this custom is as prominent as ever in the United States and across the globe.

At 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2, a Christmas tree was lit at Goodfellow Air Force Base followed by a visit from Santa and his elf on a firetruck.

This annual event is free and open to military members and their families, and it included cookie decorating provided by H-E-B and contests to determine the best homemade card and decorated golf cart.

"We had, of course Santa...we had our praise group from the chapel singing...our Christmas card contest," event coordinator Barbara McConnel said.

The event had a sizable turnout and McConnel has been planning it for the past few months.

"We started planning this event back in August I think," she said.

Santa Claus and his elf were met by a crowd of children and their parents who waited in line for a photo opportunity.