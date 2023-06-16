Goodfellow Air Force Base welcomes new 17th Training Wing commander

Col. Angelina Maguiness succeeds Col. Matthew Reilman after Friday's change of command ceremony.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo and Goodfellow Air Force Base welcomes back Col. Angelina Maguiness as the newest commander of the 17th Training Wing.

Maguiness returns to Goodfellow after spending one year at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. She was previously at Goodfellow from June 2020-June 2022.

"Returning to the 17th Training Wing is truly the honor of my career. I know we have the right team to focus on building the servicemembers we need in the current competition environment and in any future fight. I look forward to working with all of you in continuing to move our vital training mission forward for the nation," Maguiness said.

Maguiness will take over the 17th Training Wing for Col. Matthew Reilman, who spoke highly of her Friday morning.

"With all the leadership in the 17th Training Wing, I really cannot wait to see where you (Col. Maguiness) take this team, building the next generation of airmen, soldiers, sailors, guardians, Marines and Coast Guards," Reilman said.

Maguiness begins in her leadership role immediately with a service record that includes leading efforts to enable Air Force Cyber Component Operations on behalf of several departments. Despite her success, there is still plenty more to accomplish.

"I will work hard every day to make your job easier and more fulfilling. Whether you are a defender protecting this installation, an instructor on the line, teaching fire scientific applications or ISR training or a medic ensuring a ready force, there is more to do and I am excited to join your team to do it together," Maguiness said.