Got warrants? Here's your chance to clear them up before they're published

All warrants have to be taken care of before 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 28 to avoid publication.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Did you get a parking ticket you still haven't taken care of; or maybe that pesky headlight issue was fixed, but you forgot about being ticketed for it? It may be a good idea to go ahead and clear those outstanding warrants that may have been issued before everyone knows you're wanted.

The San Angelo Municipal Court has a list of people with outstanding warrants.

To get your name off that list before it's published, warrants must be disposed of before 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 28.

Failure to appear and take care of those outstanding warrants will mean you're subject to being arrested at any time, at your job or at home.

Under Texas law, people who appear before a court and make a good faith effort to resolve outstanding Class C warrants are afforded safe harbor and not subject to arrest.

The warrants are the result of failure to appear in person or in writing at the court or failure to comply with a court order. City marshals have made several attempts to locate and serve these warrants but have been unable to find you.

To resolve the outstanding warrants, you have to appear in person at the Municipal Court, 110 S. Emerick St., from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For alternative options, call 325-657-4371.