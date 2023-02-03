Gov. Abbott announces emergency SNAP benefits extended through February

This is set to be the last month that eligible families can receive the emergency SNAP benefits.

TEMPLE, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced that over $345 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits is being provided through the month of February on Friday, Feb. 3.

These emergency SNAP funds are being provided by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

This is the final extension as Congress recently passed legislation, making February the last month families can receive these funds.

About 1.6 million Texas households are expected to be assisted with the minimum $95 allotment from the emergency funds.

Governor Abbott exclaims, "The State of Texas has been able to help millions of families across our great state access the food they need to stay healthy,"

"We're proud to have provided billions of dollars in supplemental benefits so Texans could have healthy and nutritious food options to take care of their families and loved ones," Abbott adds.

This change could possibly cause problems for families who have been dependent on the SNAP emergency funds, so it's important for everyone to know how much they qualify for.

Households that use SNAP benefits can view how much their normal monthly benefit amount will be after February at YourTexasBenefits.com.