Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Waco local bar

The Governor has touched down in Waco as part of last ditch efforts to get supporters to vote before the upcoming election Nov. 8

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WACO, Texas — Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott spoke to supporters in Waco at the local George's Bar on Speight Avenue.

After visiting Beaumont Wednesday, the governor is hoping to get more voter turnout just in time for Election Day Nov. 8.

According to the Texas Secretary of State, the state has reported low early voting turnout records.

Thirty-thousand individuals have already cast ballots in McLennan County, according to officials, which is still 7,000 fewer than in the previous midterm elections.

Last stop of the day in Beaumont - phenomenal crowd!



VOTE EARLY to keep Texas the best state in the best nation in the world. pic.twitter.com/IY8Gvhy4JH — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 3, 2022