Green enchiladas, Irish cream chocolates, specialty drinks and more at 'Shamrock & Roll Stroll' in San Angelo

The event starts at 5 p.m. St. Patrick's Day, March 17.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Specialty Irish-themed chocolates, beverages, dinner choices and more will all be available this St. Patrick's Day in San Angelo.

From 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, Downtown San Angelo will be hosting their "Shamrock & Roll Stroll," with a wide variety of businesses in participation.

"We have 14 locations and it's a mix of restaurants, retail stores and art galleries," Downtown San Angelo, Inc. Assistant Director Monica Ramos said.

Each restaurant will serve unique menu options including green enchiladas at Fuentes Café, a "pot of gold frozè" at Raw 1899, an Irish-themed meal at Urban Salt Kitchen & Bar, Shamrock Shakes at Grisby's Boutique and free Irish Cream truffle samples at Cowboy Up Chocolates.

"Urban Salt is serving up their soft pretzels with beer cheese...[and Jameson Demi] with gravy and cabbage," Ramos said.

The restaurant will also include Irish whiskey and coffee drinks, as well.

For the first time, the House of FiFi DuBois will also be participating with live music, drinks and no cover charge.

"It's St. Patrick's Day so not only is the stroll having some of these activities going on, some of the other bars are having specials...," Ramos said.

There are also activities more suitable for a younger audience, like free pottery activities at Concho Clay Studio.

Additionally, a trolley will meet participants from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. at The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts to take them to various locations downtown.

With spring break this week in San Angelo and St. Patrick's Day being on a Friday this year, Ramos hopes to see a decent turnout.

"It's kind of something for everyone of all ages...," Ramos said.