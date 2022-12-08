Groundbreaking ceremony scheduled Dec. 13 for start of Buffalo Soldier Memorial

The ceremony is being hosted by the San Angelo NAACP across from Fort Concho.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Black military men sacrificed their lives in the United States, particularly during the Indian Wars, but they don't often receive recognition for their contributions.

For this reason, the San Angelo NAACP is putting together a groundbreaking ceremony Dec. 13 at El Paseo de Santa Angela for the new Buffalo Soldier Memorial to honor those who served.

"As the city of San Angelo began to take shape, Black men of the renowned Buffalo Soldiers were some of the first soldiers to be assigned to Fort Concho and carry out duties to settle the western territories of Texas," San Angelo NAACP president Sherley L. Spears said.

The Buffalo Soldiers first arrived to the community in 1866 and they served through the late 1800s.

"It is time to honor these men and say thank you for the work and service they performed," Spears added.

The ceremony will take place on Oakes Street across from the Fort Concho parade grounds and NAACP members, city staff, elected leaders, memorial members and those in the community are expected to attend.

The event is scheduled to start 15 minutes after the City Council meeting and the memorial itself will be located on Avenue D across from Old Fort Concho.

Go to saafound.org/buffalo-soldiers-memorial-fund to provide financial contributions for the memorial.