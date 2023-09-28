Gypsy Blanchard granted parole with December release date

Blanchard is serving a 10-year sentence for the 2015 death of her mother, who forced her for years to pretend she was disabled as part of a fraud scheme.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. — Gypsy Blanchard, the Missouri woman who conspired to kill her abusive mother after being forced for years to pretend she was disabled, has been granted parole.

The Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed that Blanchard, 32, is expected to be released on Dec. 28.

Blanchard had 385 days of credit time served in a county jail before beginning her sentence, the DOC said. In accordance with state statute, the Missouri Parole Board granted her parole, with the rest of her sentence to be served under community supervision outside of prison.

Blanchard is serving a 10-year sentence at the Chillicothe Correctional Center after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2015 death of her mother, 48-year-old Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who forced her daughter to undergo unnecessary medical procedures as part of a fraud scheme.

Her boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, was also convicted of stabbing Clauddine Blanchard to death. Gypsy Blanchard testified at his trial that she talked him into coming from his home in Wisconsin to Springfield, Missouri, to commit the killing because she thought that was the only way out.

Gypsy said she was forced to live in a wheelchair for most of her life. Her mother made her believe she had muscular dystrophy, cancer, bad eyesight, poor hearing and more, all so people would give them money, she said.

The case made national headlines, even becoming the focus of a Hulu true crime series.

In 2019, Blanchard asked the public to write letters urging Gov. Mike Parson and the state parole board to release her early.