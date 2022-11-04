H-E-B Feast of Sharing offers free food, live music and more

The annual event is scheduled for Nov. 6 at First Financial Pavilion in San Angelo.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With the holiday season quickly approaching, generosity is often a key factor for businesses and local communities.

Various H-E-B grocery stores across Texas are organizing the annual 'Feast of Sharing' event, offering free food, live music, activities and more.

"There'll be live music...there'll be games, we're gonna be giving away 200 free flu shots...," H-E-B top store leader Tasha Wade said.

From 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Nov. 6, H-E-B will be serving the San Angelo community with free meals and activities at First Financial Pavilion, 4400 Grape Creek Road.

H-E-B first started this tradition in 1989, and it has been ongoing in San Angelo for the past 26 years.

In recent years, the event was not in-person because of COVID-19, so Wade is excited to be back to normal again.

"It's gonna be different than years past," Wade said. "We wanted to put a little Texas flare to it, so we are gonna have brisket and sausage and all the fixings."

Food will be provided by the H-E-B Mobile Kitchen, where retired cooks come back to make meals. They are planning to arrive in San Angelo Nov. 5 to prepare and Wade expects a turnout of approximately 3,500-4,000 people all together.

A partnership with Concho Valley Transit will also enable free rides back and forth from the pavilion location.

Wade hopes to provide for the community and she is happy to offer a space for people to connect.

"This is just H-E-B's way of saying 'thank you' to San Angelo. I think it's the least we can do," she said. "We live in a really great community."