Haunted Hike explores city's spooky history along San Antonio River

Attendees will stroll down the King William stretch led by the Curious Twins Paranormal tour guides.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — As the spooky season approaches, Texas residents and visitors are asked to come and join the San Antonio River Authority on the Haunted Hike - King William exploring the Riverwalk's haunted history.

It won't cost you anything to stroll along with them and any ghosts you might pick up on Wednesday, October 25 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. starting at King William Park.

The haunted tour will take you down the King William stretch of the San Antonio River, led by the Curious Twins Paranormal tour guides. The tour guides will explain the history behind the indigenous burials, life along the river, haunted neighborhoods, and tragic floods that changed the course of San Antonio's history.

This will be a limited event, registration is required and will open on September 28.

MORE ON KENS:

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.

Want to get in touch with someone at KENS 5? You can send a message using our Contacts page or email one of our team members.